Green Deals: Outfit and update your home with a 16-pack of 1,100-lumen LED bulbs for $34, more

Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its 1,100-lumen Amazon Basics LED Light Bulbs for $34.19 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each bulb here is designed to last 10,000 hours before it goes out, which is over nine years if you use it for around three hours per day. With a light output of 1,100-lumens, these are perfect for illuminating your home in various places like the bathroom, living room, and bedrooms. Each bulb uses only 12W of power, allowing you to save energy while also increasing the light output of your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jackery Inc (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Solar Generator 1000 for $1,399.97 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you $200 from its list price, matches the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. This is an all-in-one kit that will power your gear whenever you go off-grid. It includes the 1002Wh portable power station as well as the SolarSaga 100W setup that has two 100W solar panels. This allows you to use the ample power that the 1002Wh portable battery provides and recharge it during the day from the two solar panels. Power outputs here include three AC plugs that handle up to 1000W output, dual USB-C and two USB-A ports alongside a DC output. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Golabs Inc via Amazon is offering its Gotrax XR Elite Electric Scooter for $340.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $421 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find a powerful 300W motor here that can propel you up to 15.5MPH and travel for 18.6-miles before it’s time to charge it again. The dual disk braking system and anti-lock design allow you to be safe while riding and stop in shorter distances. There’s a built-in LED display that can showcase current speed and battery life as well, helping you know how much longer you have before it’s time to recharge. Rated 4.3/5 stars, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

