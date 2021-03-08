Green Deals: Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer is great for spring cleaning at $90, more

Sun Joe via eBay Daily Deals is offering its 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX2003) for $89.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $144 list price today’s deal beats Amazon’s going rate by $45 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring a powerful 2000PSI motor that can output up to 1.8GPM, this pressure washer is perfect for cleaning up your home this spring. Included in the bag are three quick-connect spray tips, a foam cannon, and a 20-foot high-pressure hose. The 35-foot power cord gives you a total of 55-feet of reach, as well. Rated 4/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty.

Head below for more deals on smart power outlets, motion-sensing LED spotlights, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $25, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the best we’ve seen in over two months, and matches the all-time low. TP-Link’s smart plug sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to control its two built-in outlets. Alexa and Assistant support are onboard alongside a hub-free design. With the winter holidays around the corner, this is a great accessory for bringing smart home control into the mix for your outdoor lights and the like. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, earning it #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

Sunvalley Brands (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Motion Sensor Spotlight for $7.60 shipped when the on-page 60% coupon has been clipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This VAVA offering uses a built-in motion sensor to illuminate your yard whenever any action has been detected. It’s battery-powered, ensuring installation will be a breeze with no plugs or wires mess with. When it comes on, 300 lumens are projected, providing plenty of light to see what is going on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

