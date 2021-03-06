Quick Charge Podcast: March 6, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk: Tesla is doubling the size of its Full Self-Driving beta program
- Tesla launches new social media platform to ‘engage’ its community and promote policies
- Tesla (TSLA) erased $100 billion in value, but it could be worth $1 trillion this year, says top analyst
- Tesla takes part in deal to take over controversial nickel mine in New Caledonia
- VW accelerates shift to electric cars and will have to do so again
- Electric vehicle (EV) charging standards and how they differ
- EGEB: US energy storage market shattered records in Q4 2020
- Canada announces $2.75 billion investment in zero-emissions buses and charging infrastructure
