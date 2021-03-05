Tesla launches new social media platform to ‘engage’ its community and promote policies

Tesla is launching today a new social media platform called “Engage Tesla” to serve as a “home base” for owners’ clubs and Tesla’s policy team.

The automaker will also be discontinuing its forum.

Tesla has been running a long-standing web forum that at one point was one of the biggest places for Tesla owners and fans to communicate.

However, the forum was lacking in fair moderation and has become less popular over the years.

Today, readers saw a message on the main forum page stating that Tesla Forums will be read-only this month:

“Starting March 15th, Tesla Forums will become read only. To continue the conversation with the Tesla community visit engage.tesla.com.”

When going to the engage.tesla.com website, users can find what appears to be a blog platform.

There are several blog post-like articles about Tesla’s community and policy efforts.

Tesla writes in the description:

“Engage Tesla is a new platform for both Tesla’s public policy team and Tesla Owner’s Clubs. Its goal is to create a digital home base for all of our work, and make it easier for Tesla community members to learn what’s top of mind for us, take meaningful action, and stay in the loop. We hope you’ll join us in getting involved.”

The automaker has long had informal “owner clubs” around the world, but back in 2017, it created a program to officially recognize clubs.

Tesla works with those clubs to work on how they can support Tesla and owners across the globe.

For the automaker, it has most taken the form of using the groups to help promote policy changes.

Now these efforts are apparently going to go through this new “Engage Tesla” platform.

So far, it appears that only Tesla can create new posts, and users can only share and comment, but the automaker is enabling people to create profiles much like other social media platforms with followers and even “points.”

Here’s my profile for example:

It will be interesting to see if it evolves into a new platform for Tesla.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

