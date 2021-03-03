Quick Charge Podcast: March 3, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- India offers big incentives to Tesla to establish electric car factory in the country
- Tesla is losing market shares to Ford Mustang Mach-E, according to Morgan Stanley
- Elon Musk: Tesla aims to release new version of Full Self-Driving Beta next month with wider access
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 spotted charging 22-80% in 16 minutes – new charging king?
- Rivian R1T electric truck spotted in South Korea – battery supplier or next market?
- Battery startup Ample announces autonomous swapping stations
- Which electric vehicles still qualify for US federal tax credit?
- How the US can achieve resilient power grids and support EV deployment
- EGEB: Moscow will have 1,000 electric buses by the end of 2021
