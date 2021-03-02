Green Deals: Segway’s Ninebot electric kick scooters fall new lows from $375, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of Segway Electric Kick Scooters from $375 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter at $375. For comparison, it goes for $589 at Amazon right now, our last mention was $500, and today’s deal beats the all-time low at Amazon by $5. This scooter features a 220-pound maximum weight rating and can travel at up to 15MPH for 15-miles. Weighing in at 30-pounds, Segway made this scooter easy to transport once you reach your destination, thanks to its fold-flat design and the fact that the front wheel still spins, allowing you to roll it upstairs instead of carrying it. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of Woot’s sale right here.

Head below for more deals on rechargeable batteries, portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics USB Battery Charger Pack for $27.19 shipped. Down from $32, you’re saving 15% here and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time for this bundle. With today’s purchase, you’re getting a quad battery charger, eight AA’s, two AAA’s, and then two each of both a C and D cell adapter. If you’re tired of throwing away batteries that your Xbox controller is constantly going through, this is a great remedy to that situation. With eight AA’s and two AAA’s, there’s enough here to power your game controllers as well as TV remote. Plus, the two C/D cells ensure that these rechargeables can even handle larger products. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today only, Woot is offering the RAVPower 70200mAh Portable Power Station with Solar Generator for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $270 with a $180 Amazon all-time low, today’s offer is 44% or $120 off the going rate and the lowest we can find and well below our previous mention. Ideal for road trips and camping, or even just for emergency situations, it will keep your small appliances running and your devices charged completely off the grid. It has a pair of 110V AC outlets and a 252.7Wh/70200mAh internal battery as well as 60W PD USB (input and output) for all of your smartphones, laptops, and more. On top of that it also has SOS emergency lighting and an included carrying case. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.