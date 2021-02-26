Green Deals: Illuminate your patio with four solar LED lights at $15 (50% off), more

KBP TOPSTORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor Fence/Deck LED Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code 50KBPLIGHT at checkout. This is down 50% from its list price and is the best available. you’ll find that these compact LED lights are perfect for placing along your deck, fence, or stairs to add a bit of illumination for walking around at night. Being solar-powered, there are no wires to run or batteries to change here, making install simple. Around six hours in the sun will yield between six to eight hours of light at night. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit-enabled smart thermostats, solar-powered home security cameras, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $120.13 shipped. Having dropped from $150, you’ll still pay as much at $169 at Home Depot with today’s offer saving you as much as 25%. This not only comes within $1 of our previous mention, but is the best price in over two months. Regardless of if you’ve welcomed Siri, Alexa, or Assistant into your smart home, Emerson’s Sensi Touch thermostat will be compatible. Alongside smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, there’s also the built-in touchscreen. Now that winter has arrived and with it lots of snow for much of the country, this is a great upgrade to help keep your smart home the perfect temperature while also taking advantage of energy savings. Over 6,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

HSN is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam Solar 3-pack for $279.99 shipped. Down from $445 for a 3-pack and $149 for a single camera at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Ring Stick Up Cam is built to go anywhere you need it, thanks to its outdoor weatherproof rating. It’s battery-powered, meaning you won’t have to run wires in order to use this camera. Plus, since there’s an included solar panel for each camera, you’ll never have to worry about a dead battery either. This is a great way to secure your entire home with ease. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

