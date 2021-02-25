Green Deals: Brighten your yard for $19 this spring with two 3,200-lumen solar LED lights, more

- Feb. 25th 2021 12:46 pm ET

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 3Z7PUMBX at checkout. Normally retailing for $27, this sale saves you 30% and is a match for our last mention. With spring around the corner, it’s time to start considering what upgrades to do to your outdoor living areas. These lights each provide 3,200-lumens and are great for adding extra brightness to your grill, patio, or even side yard. Since these are solar-powered, there are no batteries to change or wires to run. You’ll also enjoy a weather-resistant design that ensures they’ll stand the test of time outside in the elements. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Milesi Home (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two Refoss HomeKit Smart Plugs for $14.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code AA8868DD during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. I’ve been on the smart plug bandwagon for quite some time now. It’s a delight to be able to quickly and easily toggle lamps and many other gadgets around the house using Alexa and HomeKit. These specific plugs don’t require a hub and are compatible with HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa, making them a versatile solution worth having around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

ReolinkDirect (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Argus 2 Home Security Camera with Solar Panel for $91.99 shipped. Down from $115, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past year. Offering 1080p recording, this home security camera functions with no wires thanks to its built-in battery and included solar panel. That means you won’t have to charge or change the batteries, and there are no wires to run. It connects to your network over Wi-Fi for a truly wireless design. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

