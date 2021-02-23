Vmoto Super Soco hosted a virtual unveiling event today for three new models of electric motorbikes: The TS Street Hunter, TC Wanderer and CUmini.

We’ve been waiting for this virtual unveiling since late 2020, when Vmoto began dripping teasers for its upcoming new electric motorcycle models.

Now the day has come, and we’re finally laying our eyes on three new electric two-wheelers, including two 125cc-class electric motorcycles and a 50cc-class electric scooter.

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

The first model unveiled during the virtual event was the TS Street Hunter, which we got a look at in a teaser last month.

The TS Street Hunter is the latest evolution of the company’s TS line. The bike is the sporty option in Super Soco’s lineup but is still designed for comfortable commuting.

In fact, Super Soco explained that the two-wheeler splits the difference between sport and comfort. The bike includes wide handlebars and a triple density foam seat that strikes a balance between a sporty ride and comfortable ergonomics.

Powered by a 2,500W continuous-rated rear hub motor putting out 180 Nm of torque, the TS Street Hunter reaches a top speed of 75 km/h (46.6 mph). It has three built-in power modes that allow riders to dial back the speed if necessary.

A pair of 60V and 32Ah batteries add up to 3.84 kWh of capacity. Super Soco claims the bike can reach a maximum range of 200 km (121 mi) per charge, though at the (hilariously) slow speed of 25 km/h (15 mph). For anyone crawling along in traffic without the ability to lane split, that might actually be a realistic range. For the rest of us traveling at real world speeds, don’t expect to actually see 200 km of range.

The TS Street Hunter features hydraulic disc brakes with a Combined Braking System (CBS) to safely distribute braking force between the front and rear 17″ wheels.

Super Soco TC Wanderer

The TC Wanderer was unveiled next and actually packs essentially identical tech specs to the TS Street Hunter. You’ll find the same 75 km/h (46.6 mph) top speed, the same batteries and the same crazy range rating.

The key differences are mostly found in the design. The TC Wanderer is the retro-inspired member of the lineup and sports a round headlight and round analog speedometer that fits the vintage feel of the bike.

The bike is still a two-seater with pillion pegs just like the TS Street Hunter, but that flat seat doesn’t look quite as comfortable compared to the TS Street Hunter, at least from where I’m sitting.

Super Soco also claims that the TC Wanderer is designed for more dual sport use, offering the ability to head off-road on the same bike that you’d use to commute to work.

Super Soco CUmini

Last and kind of least is the runt of the litter: The CUmini.

It may be small, but don’t count this open scooter out just yet. The little CUmini is designed for urban mobility and that is likely exactly where it excels.

The top speed is rather low at just 45 km/h (28 mph), but that also helps it get away without requiring riders to posses a motorcycle license – a huge benefit for scores of commuters.

The small 12″ wheels house an equally small 600W motor in the rear, though the power rating is likely a continuous figure and not the peak rating.

The low power of the scooter allows it to operate quite efficiently, with Super Soco claiming a 1.6 kWh/100 km figure. That’s around the same efficiency as I achieve on many of my electric bicycles, to put that into perspective.

A 48V and 20Ah battery with 960Wh of capacity is apparently enough for 60-70 km (37-43 miles) of range. The small battery weighs just 7.2 kg (15.8 lb), making it fairly easy to remove and carry inside for charging.

The CUmini is the new entry-level model in the Super Soco lineup, so it isn’t exactly bursting at the seams with fancy tech. But it does offer the occasional gem like keyless startup, so there’s something!

Super Soco hasn’t yet released any info regarding pricing or production, but we’ll be sure to update when we know more. Until then, let’s hear what you think of these three new models in the comments section below!

