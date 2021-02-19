Green Deals: Schedule three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $21, more

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (HS103) for $20.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend around $30 for today’s lead deal and this price is a return to an all-time low that we’ve tracked. These smart plugs tie into your existing TP-Link Kasa, Alexa, or Assistant ecosystem for simple programming and scheduling. This allows you to have them turn on and off at specific times, ensuring that lights or coffee makers are never left on when they’re not being used. Rated 4.7/5 stars. However, this is far from the only TP-Link item on sale, so be sure to check out our coverage of the other discounts currently available.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, electric outdoor tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Outdoor Solar LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code 6WSIPC23 at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 30%, matches our last mention, and is the best available. If you’re someone who likes to spend time outdoors in the spring, winter is almost over. These lights offer 3,200-lumens of brightness each and are perfect for illuminating your entire patio or back yard with ease. Charged by the sun’s rays, you won’t have to worry about wires or changing batteries here. Plus, they’re entirely weather-resistant, ensuring that they’ll stand the test of time in the elements. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of outdoor power tools and landscaping gear. Shipping is free across the board, and curbside pickup is also available in many cases. Today’s sale is a great way to ensure your year is ready for spring with a variety of lawn care discounts on top of gear for tidying up the rest of your outdoor space. You’ll find discounts on tools from Makita as well as other top-rated brands. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating and you can head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.