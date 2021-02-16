Green Deals: 2-pack 9,000-lumen LED garage light bulbs under $40, more

LZHOME INC (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 9,000-lumen Garage LED Light Bulbs for $39.85 shipped with the code 142KX19Y and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by around $0.50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each light here delivers 9,000-lumens of brightness from just 82W of electricity. For comparison, this bulb uses around 82W of power, while a standard 9,000-lumen incandescent would suck up 175W, meaning you’re netting over 50% savings here. These are perfect for adding extra illumination to your garage or basement, as a single bulb does the work of nine standard brightness ones. Rated 4.8/5 stars from thousands.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, HomeKit smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

JESLED US Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 800-lumen Outdoor Solar-powered LED Flood Lights for $27.39 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is down 15% from its normal going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Each light here can output 800-lumens, giving a total of 1,600-lumens of brightness for your patio or backyard. We mention both because these lights are also solar-powered, meaning you won’t have to run electrical wiring to them. This allows you to place them anywhere in your yard that you want, allowing you to put illumination exactly where it needs to go. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Woot is currently running a sale on a selection of Honeywell thermostats priced as low as $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the T5 Plus Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $99.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, you’d normally pay $149 at Amazon in new condition and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Headlining this thermostat is HomeKit compatibility, but it’ll also function with Alexa and Assistant setups giving it a well-rounded feature set. Plus, you can use a smartphone app to change the temperature, allowing you to dial things in without ever getting off the couch. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

