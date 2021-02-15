Quick Charge Podcast: February 15, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla produces another new Tesla Semi electric truck
- Rumors of Tesla (TSLA) factory in India intensify as local chief minister weighs in
- 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and EV announced with almost everything you asked for
- A glimpse inside Lucid Motors’ new factory in Arizona
- Electric vehicle companies you may not know: Weltmeister
- Jaguar announces it will be all-electric brand by 2025, Land Rover to quickly follow
- EGEB: A Pennsylvania funeral home buys a Tesla Y, sets 5-year ‘green plan’
- This standing electric scooter goes 0-50 mph in 4.8 seconds, and that’s not even its top speed
