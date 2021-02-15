Green Deals: Honeywell HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat $100, more

Woot is currently running a sale on a selection of Honeywell thermostats priced as low as $13 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the T5 Plus Wi-Fi HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $99.99 in refurbished condition. For comparison, you’d normally pay $149 at Amazon in new condition and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Headlining this thermostat is HomeKit compatibility, but it’ll also function with Alexa and Assistant setups giving it a well-rounded feature set. Plus, you can use a smartphone app to change the temperature, allowing you to dial things in without ever getting off the couch. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Amazon is offering the Razor C25 G1 Electric Scooter for $318.60 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric scooter is powered by 250-watt brushless motor that can propel riders at up to 15.5 MPH. Its 36-volt lithium-ion battery wields enough capacity to transport owners up to 18-miles on a single charge. A built-in headlight and brake-activated taillight increase visibility for you and others on the road. When not in use it can be folded down to make it easier to store and carry. Ratings are still rolling in, but Razor scooters are reputable.

Amazon has the RAVPower 20000mAh 80W Power Station for $76.54. Down from its $87 going rate, todays’ offer isn’t as deep of a discount as the lead deal, but delivers over $10 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Sporting an internal 20000mAh battery, this portable power station packs a full AC outlet alongside 80W of overall output, a 30W USB-C PD port, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

