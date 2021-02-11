Quick Charge Podcast: February 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases new software update with TikTok app integration and more
- Tesla connectors coming to over 600 EVgo electric vehicle charging stations
- Tesla to get access to $7,000 tax credit on 400,000 more electric cars in the US with new incentive reform
- Rivian reportedly scouting sites for a factory in Europe
- Ford loses F-150 electric pickup’s battery supplier in import ban over IP
- Toyota announces 2 electric cars coming to the US this year
- EGEB: Coal-dependent Poland and Orsted to build Baltic offshore wind farms
- Vestas takes GE’s ‘world’s largest offshore wind turbine’ title
- UK-based FuroSystems launches new Aventa urban electric bicycle
