Tesla releases new software update with TikTok app integration and more

Tesla has released a new software update in China that includes the integration of the TikTok app integration, as well as a few more features.

Tesla has a tradition to release new software updates for the holidays, which the automaker did again in December in most markets.

Now, it is following up with a holiday update in China for the New Year of the Ox.

Tesla wrote on its official Weibo account (translated from Chinese):

“New Year of the Ox” OTA air upgrade brings a different entertainment experience in the New Year [cool] Douyin (TikTok) officially landed on Tesla vehicles, QQ music lyrics display function, voice recognition function optimization…There are more surprises waiting for you to discover New year, something different.”

The biggest new feature is the integration of TikTok, which is called “Douyin” in China.

Tesla has released a video showcasing the new software update, including the TikTok integration:

The automaker is also updating its QQ Music app, which is the main music app in its vehicles in China, like Spotify in the US.

With the new update, Tesla better display lyrics.

Tesla has also made some improvements to its voice commands in Chinese, including new commands.

These new features are being pushed through the 2021.4.5 software update in China.

For now, the features are only available in China, but Tesla has been known to release new features in China first and later bring them to other markets, like in North America.

In this case, it’s unclear which, if any, of these features is going to make it to Tesla vehicles in other markets.

