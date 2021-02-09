Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

CPO Outlets via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX Cordless Pole Saw Tool Only for $121.28 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, it goes for $149 at Home Depot and today’s deal saves around 18%, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. While you likely won’t be using a pole saw right now, spring is just around the bend. This is a great way to trim up trees and larger shrubs once things start to warm back up. Plus, it’s part of the DEWALT 20V MAX ecosystem, meaning your existing batteries will work with it. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on energy-monitoring smart plugs, smart thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

KT-KMC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 4-outlet Wi-Fi Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for $16.14 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves you 27% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor how much energy specific items in your home are using, this is a great way to do just that. Each plug sports energy monitoring features, as well as the ability to individually control three plugs via your favorite smart home ecosystem, be it Alexa, Assistant, or IFTTT. Plus, with four outlets on each plug, you’ll be able to enjoy the ability to hook everything up with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Amazon currently offers the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $219 shipped. Also available at Home Depot for the same price. Down from its $249 going rate, you’re saving $30 here with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen in over two months. Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.