Green Deals: Amazon best-selling smart plug 4-pack $17, more

Gosund (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $16.79 Prime shipped with the code 7ABYT6L6 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $28 list price, this makes the plugs right around $4 each and is the best available. You’ll find that Gosund’s Wi-Fi plugs employ connectivity with your favorite smart home platforms, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Plus, through the app you can schedule the plugs to turn on and off at certain times, ensuring that no electricity is wasted if you’re not home. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Head below for more deals on smart thermostats, electric scooters, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off smart thermostats from Google, Honeywell, and other brands, alongside additional home upgrades. Shipping is free across the board and no-cost curbside pickup is also available. Headlining is the Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a temperature sensor for $144. Down from its $190 value, today’s offer is one of the best discounts to date, comes within $5 of the price we last saw on the thermostat alone, and is the lowest in months.

Amazon is offering the Swagtron Swagger 5 Electric Scooter for $259.99 shipped. That’s up to $90 off recent pricing and comes within $10 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. This electric scooter weighs in at 26-pounds and folds down for easy storage when not in use. A 250-watt motor allows riders to cruise at up to 18 MPH and climb up to 20-degree inclines. Once fully charged after a few hours, you’ll be able to travel up to 12 miles, making this a solid option for getting around town. Amazon ratings are a bit mixed right now, so be sure to swing by our hands-on review for a full scoop on all the details.

