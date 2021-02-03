Green Deals: Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Scooter gets $245 discount, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $555 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. This saves you $245 from its list price at Amazon, beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked there by $95, and marks the best available. This scooter rides at up to 18.6MPH for up to 40-miles on a single charge, which is more than enough for you to get around town or to the office and back. The weather is about to start warming up, and this is a great way to get outdoors and enjoy the sun while still picking up groceries or commuting around town. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric power and solar outdoor lights, electric pressure washers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

KBP TOPSTORE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Solar Outdoor LED Fence Lights for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code HRKL9M2R at checkout. Today’s deal saves you 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re after transforming your backyard into an oasis for spring, adding some lights to the patio is a sure-fire way to do just that. Today’s deal delivers four LED lights that are powered by the sun, meaning no wiring is required for install. Plus, the compact design means these won’t be intrusive in your space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe SPX2598-MAX 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon for $69 shipped. For comparison, the non-MAX version goes for $155 right now at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to clean up your home this spring, a pressure washer will get the job done without a problem. This one boasts 2000PSI of power and even includes a foam cannon so you can use it to wash your car. Plus, you’ll get three quick-connect nozzles, including a 0-, 20-, and 40-degree tip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

