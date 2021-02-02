Quick Charge Podcast: February 2, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla officially starts sales in Israel, prices pleasantly surprise us
- Tesla’s new Model S and Model X get rid of lead-acid 12v battery, move to Li-ion
- Elon Musk shares stunning drone footage showing progress at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin
- Tesla finally ‘voluntarily’ recalls Model S/X with touchscreen problem after getting arm twisted by NHTSA
- Tesla Semi electric truck production prototype spotted ahead of launch
- Merchants Fleet to buy 12,600 EVs from GM-backed BrightDrop
- Governor of Texas, No. 1 in US wind power + Tesla Giga, showboats over fossil fuels
- EGEB: First floating tidal energy array launches in Canada
- RadMini e-bike review: Why you need this folding fat tire electric bike in your life
