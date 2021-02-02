Elon Musk shares stunning drone footage showing progress at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Elon Musk has released some stunning drone footage showing the progress that Tesla has made at Gigafactory Berlin.

There’s now a giant structure that will soon house Model Y production.

Tesla Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin is arguably the automaker’s most important project of 2021.

The company is not launching the Model Y in Europe until the vehicle is produced at the new factory.

On top of launching the Model Y in the important market, Gigafactory Berlin is also going to produce 4680 battery cells, and it’s going to be the first production vehicle to use Tesla’s new structural battery pack architecture.

Therefore, there are a lot of eyes on Tesla keeping to its schedule to start production at Gigafactory Shanghai.

Tesla wrote about Gigafactory Berlin in its shareholders letter last week:

Local production and deliveries remain a key part of our growth strategy. While our total market share in Europe increased in 2020, Gigafactory Berlin should enable a significant increase in local deliveries, similar to what we saw after constructing Gigafactory Shanghai. Buildout of our Berlin factory continues as planned, and we have already started to move machinery into the building.

The automaker is only guiding start of production “by the end of the year,” but there have been indications in the documents filed for the project with the government that production could start as soon as July.

Production will start with Model Y, but Tesla is expected to also produce Model 3 and other vehicles at the factory.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has some stunning new drone footage from the construction site of Gigafactory Berlin:

Giga Berlin progress pic.twitter.com/ekpG5qcbUi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2021

This is going to be the last thing Musk shares on Twitter for a while, since the CEO said he is taking a break from the platform.

The video shows some progress with now a massive main building being completed as Tesla is already moving equipment inside and additional structures coming up next to the main structure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.