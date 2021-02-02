Tesla’s new Model S and Model X get rid of lead-acid 12v battery, move to Li-ion

Tesla has transitioned the new Model S and Model X to a Li-ion 12-volt car battery – getting rid of the lead-acid battery.

New Tesla Model S and Model X

Last week, Tesla finally unveiled the highly-anticipated new Model S and Model X.

The automaker released a bunch of information on its website, but it didn’t do a full reveal of the new vehicles like it usually does.

We have obtained more information for documentation that Tesla sent to employees, but we are still learning more about the updated vehicles, which feature new battery packs, electric motors, refined exterior design, and brand new interior.

12-volt Li-ion Battery

Now, Elon Musk has released another previously unknown detail about the new Model S and Model X: Tesla is moving to Li-ion 12-volt battery.

Like in most cars, the 12-volt battery system in Tesla vehicles powers the lights, media unit, windows, and more.

For a while now, Tesla has had a recurring issue with its 12-volt batteries, especially in Model S and Model X.

They have a tendency to die pretty fast — or seemingly faster than in other vehicles.

How fast depends on many factors, including climate and how often you drive the vehicle, since driving it more often can actually help with longevity.

Last year, Tesla tried to fix the rapidly dying 12v battery problem with a software update.

Now, Musk confirmed that Tesla has moved to a new 12v Li-ion battery for the new Model S and Model X:

The CEO said in an interview with Sandy Munro:

“With the new S/X, we are also are finally transitioning to a Li-ion 12-volt battery.It has way more capacity and the cycle life matches the main battery pack. We should have done that before, but it’s great that we are doing it now.”

That’s something that owners have already been adding aftermarket, but now it sounds like Tesla is making it standard.

Tesla isn’t the 1st company to go to a Lithium 12V battery subsystem. Hyundai’s 2017 Ioniq PHEV started using a Lithium battery that could be charged with a button on the dash from the main pack.

Furthermore, Musk has been talking about moving to a 48-volt architecture for low-voltage needs in cars, and he added that it is still in the plans – without a clear timeline to make the move. A 48V subsystem would allow thinner wires to be used throughout the car, making them cheaper and lighter.

