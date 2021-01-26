Quick Charge Podcast: January 26, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Roadsters are already starting to gain in value with collectors
- Tesla integrated dashcam caught road-raging driver firing gun at electric car
- Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2020 earnings preview: Brace yourself for records
- Tesla, BMW, FCA amongst top beneficiaries of $3.5 billion aid for electric car battery production
- EGEB: First major US offshore wind farm asks Biden to restart permits
- President Biden will make entire 645k federal vehicle fleet electric
- FREY unveils new 1,800W electric mountain bike with massive 60V battery
- NIU electric scooter hits 150 mph – vertically – in epic skydive stunt
