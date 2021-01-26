Tesla integrated dashcam caught road-raging driver firing gun at electric car

TeslaCam, Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature using Autopilot camera, caught a road-raging driver shoot live rounds at a Model 3 electric car on the highway for seemingly no reason.

TeslaCam, along with Sentry Mode, is Tesla’s integrated dashcam system inside its vehicles using the Autopilot cameras around the car to record potential accidents, acts of vandalism, or other incidents.

Tesla owners have to plug a storage device in one of the USB ports in the center console, and footage recorded by Sentry Mode and TeslaCam, the automaker’s dashcam feature, will be stored on it.

Over a short period of time, the feature has proven really helpful as several Tesla owners used it for insurance claims by proving that they weren’t at fault in some accidents captured by the integrated dashcam system.

Tesla now provides its own storage device in new vehicles.

Crazy road rage caught on TeslaCam

In an incident that happened in Nashville last week, a Tesla owner was driving on the highway and passed an SUV.

A few seconds later, the SUV caught up to the Tesla Model 3 and the driver fired several shots into the electric car.

No one was injured and the driver of the SUV fled the scene.

But the Tesla owner captured the entire incident on his TeslaCam and shared the videos on the “TeslaCam” subreddit, a community of Tesla owners who share interesting video captured by the system:

Several Redditors analyzed the footage and were able to determine that the vehicle of the shooter is a 2007 GMC Envoy with plate number HDX-3601.

Those are North Carolina plates, and they were even able to find a VIN number: 1GKDS13S772251616.

The Tesla owner says that he shared all TeslaCam footage, and the now the information that the Redditors found with the Nashville Police Department who are on the case.

It should be enough information to find the suspect.

