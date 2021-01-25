Green Deals: Honeywell T5 Smart Thermostat $74, more

Amazon offers the Honeywell T5 Smart Thermometer for $74. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $120 and originally $150, today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on additional smart thermostats and light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nest Thermostat E with bundled sensor for $144. As a comparison, this listing has a $198 value as the thermostat goes for $169 and the sensor $39 regularly. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon offers the Sylvania A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $16.10. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. As a comparison, this bulb originally sold for $26 and is typically listed at around that price. Today’s deal is matching the second-best we’ve tracked over the last 6-months. This LED light bulb delivers smart home functionality for HomeKit, making it easy to control your new accessory with Siri and more. You can count on full dimming here at 2700K, which is a comfortable shade of white for reading and general activities throughout the day and evening. Plus, with automatic scheduling, you can cutdown on energy vampires, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.