Podcast: Tesla Model S/X refresh, Tesla solar inverter, Model Y third-row, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including a Tesla Model S/X refresh, a new Tesla solar inverter, the Model Y’s third-row, and more.
The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.
- Tesla is liquidating Model S and Model X inventory by the end of the month as refresh nears
- Tesla (TSLA) launches its own solar power inverter
- Tesla releases video of Model Y third row but doesn’t show someone sitting in it
- Tesla starts production of Model Y with massive single-piece rear casting
- NHTSA asks Tesla to recall Model S and Model X over MCU fiasco
- GM’s BrightDrop to build delivery EVs, 500 FedEx trucks this year
- GM teases Cadillac Celestiq electric car with interesting ‘smart glass’ roof
- Lucid (CCIV) and Proterra (ACTC) become latest EV companies looking to go public
- Hyundai releases new images of the IONIQ 5 electric car, makes vague claim about fast charging
