Hyundai teases IONIQ 5, says will have bi-directional charging, and more

Hyundai is teasing the launch of the IONIQ 5, the first new electric vehicle in its new all-electric sub-brand, and revealed that it will have bi-directional charging, and more.

Last summer, the Korean automaker announced ‘IONIQ’ will become a new EV brand and confirmed 3 new electric cars to launch under it in the next 3 years.

This is not to be confused with the current Hyundai Ioniq car offered in three different powertrains, including an all-electric one.

Hyundai says that the new IONIQ brand is going to feature next-generation all-electric vehicles and represents its effort to “become one of the world’s top EV manufacturers.”

The automaker already confirmed that the IONIQ brand is going to start with the launch of the IONIQ 5, a midsize CUV in early 2021, in early 2021.

It’s going to be based on Hyundai’s previously unveiled ‘concept EV 45′ pictured above.

Now they have released a new teaser for the vehicle called ‘the new horizon of EV’:

While the teaser doesn’t give us much information by itself, Hyundai revealed more about what it is hinting to in a press release:

“The teaser aims to build anticipation and spark curiosity about IONIQ 5 by emphasizing three ‘extras’ to be offered by the all-new model. ‘Extra Power for Life’ calls attention to IONIQ 5’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging capability. ‘Extra Time for You’ highlights its fast-charging capability. ‘Extraordinary Experiences’ hints at the BEV’s soon-to-be-announced array of features.”

In short, Hyundai is confirming that the IONIQ 5 is going to have a bi-directional charger, enabling vehicle-to-grid capacity, fast-charging capability without confirming how fast, and some vague “Extraordinary Experiences”.

Vehicle-to-grid technology enables electric vehicles to use their battery packs to send power back into the grid to provide grid services, which could improve the economics of electric vehicles. It could also provide backup power to homes in case of power outages.

We are expecting a lot more information about the IONIQ 5 to be released in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, Hyundai has already confirmed that the IONIQ 6, a sedan, and the IONIQ 7, a large SUV, will follow in 2022 and 2024.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.