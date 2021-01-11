Quick Charge Podcast: January 11, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla loses top manufacturing engineer to co-founder JB Straubel’s new startup
- Tesla starts production of Model Y with massive single-piece rear casting
- Tesla expands Gigafactory Shanghai again, looks to add design director ahead of new $25,000 electric car
- Tesla releases video of Model Y third row but doesn’t show someone sitting in it
- Lordstown claims more than 100,000 pre-orders for its electric pickup truck
- NIO unveils impressive autonomous electric car with a massive battery pack
- EGEB: Scientists turn coal into graphite in a microwave oven
- US 3-wheeled electric vehicle maker buys 5x larger factory, eyes mass production
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.