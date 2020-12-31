Quick Charge Podcast: December 31, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Semi: new manufacturing process job listed at Gigafactory Nevada for electric semi truck
- Tesla stock (TSLA) pushes to new all-time high as people who bet against it lost $38 billion in 2020
- Tesla opens new world largest Supercharger station with a whopping 72 charging stalls
- Tesla (TSLA) is inching closer to historic delivery goal with a day to go
- Tesla achieved supply optimization at Gigafactory Shanghai, now says cost is linked to materials
- EGEB: Thermal energy storage could be a key green innovation player
- US consumes more green energy than coal for first time since 1885
- Electrek’s ebike of the year is the 33mph Juiced HyperScorpion
