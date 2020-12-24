Tesla is ‘ironing out a few bugs’ in big holiday update, Elon Musk says it’s still coming

Elon Musk has been teasing an important software update coming for Tesla owners during the holidays.

With only a week left in the year, Tesla owners are getting anxious to see it, but Musk confirms it is still coming and Tesla is just “ironing out a few bugs.”

Tesla is consistently pushing new over-the-air software updates to its fleet with improvements to existing features and brand-new features.

These are often somewhat minor changes, but Tesla also occasionally bundles several changes and features into a bigger update marking a new “version” of its software.

The last one was Tesla v10 released in September of last year.

It brought UI changes, Tesla Theater, Caraoke, and many improvements to existing features inside Tesla vehicles for free.

Now such a release, or at least a major software update, is expected from Tesla any day since CEO Elon Musk has been hyping a “fire” update with new surprise features and more coming during the holidays.

With a only a few days left in the year, Musk was asked on Twitter if the software update was still coming, and the CEO confirmed that it is:

Yup, we’re just ironing out a few bugs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 24, 2020

Surprisingly, features from the update haven’t leaked through Tesla’s early access program (EAP) and it’s unclear if Tesla is actually “ironing out the bugs” through testing from its EAP fleet.

All we know is that Tesla should release “many” features that have been requested — along with new features that we don’t know about yet, according to Musk’s previous comment on the update:

So many things you want and some you didn’t know you wanted.

When it comes to features that have been requested, Musk has been talking about many features over the last year that have yet to make it into Tesla vehicles — making them likely candidates to be included in the holiday release, which could be Tesla’s new v11 update.

For example, the CEO has been talking about Tesla offering a bird’s eye view feature through its Autopilot camera in the FSD package.

He also mentioned that Tesla will release a native video conferencing feature in its cars.

Musk has also previously talked about Tesla vehicles “soon” being able to talk to people around it through its exterior speaker.

The CEO has also said that Tesla should expand its Full Self-Driving Beta update to the wider fleet in the US and in Canada by the end of the year.

