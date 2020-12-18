If you’ve been on the hunt for your own little snow-going electric tank mobile (haven’t we all?), then the ENVO SnowKart may be right up your alley.

The last time we checked out British Columbia, Canada-based ENVO, it was to ogle over their conversion kit that turns a mountain bike into an electric snowmobile.

Now I’m left with a desire to go even deeper down the rabbit snowhole with an electric go-kart built for the snow.

The ENVO SnowKart uses a set of continuous track tank treads to power the 45 kg (100 lb) kart over the snow.

A pair of 750W continuous and 1,200W max motors are supplied by either one or two 48V and 17.5Ah batteries to give this electric kart its oomph.

The range varies from a paltry 10 km (6 mi) up to a respectable 50 km (31 miles) depending on snow conditions and whether or not you opted for that second battery.

The top speed is only 20 km/h (12 mph), but this isn’t designed to be a speedster. With a drag force of 200 kg (440 lb), this is ultimately a work cart. Save your dogs and let the SnowKart pull that load of firewood — that’s the idea!

There’s even a lockable storage box on back, in case you need to store some valuables on your snowy journey.

A 5″ LCD display lets you keep track of your motor and battery parameters, though something tells me you’ll want to be watching out around you instead of looking down most of the time.

To see the ENVO SnowKart in action, check out the video below.

ENVO will begin shipping the latest version of their SnowKart at the end of this month. It will set you back CAD$4,979 (approximately $3,900), or about 10% less if you catch the tail end of their holiday sale with the code HD45.

I have no idea what the going price is for electric snow-karts these days, but somehow I almost expected it to cost more because of how much of a specialty product this is. And it is surely cheaper than an electric snowmobile (though admittedly not nearly as capable).

And yes, electric snow biking is certainly going to be cheaper, but not nearly as apocalyptic looking. Alas, life is a series of compromises.

I’m not sure the SnowKart is going to become my daily driver anytime soon. But if I had a snowy 10-minute walk to my mailbox in rural Minnesota, I might be singing its praises sooner than I thought.

Enough about what I think, though. Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

