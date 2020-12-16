Las Vegas approves Boring Company’s Loop transport system with Tesla vehicles

Las Vegas City Council has voted to approve the Boring Company’s plan for a citywide Loop system with Tesla vehicles.

A Boring Company Loop system consists of tunnels in which Tesla autonomous electric vehicles travel at high speeds between stations to transport people within a city.

The first system is being deployed at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCVA), which is paying $50 million for the system, but we recently learned that the Boring Company plans to connect the convention center’s Loop to casinos on the strip in order to eventually create a citywide Loop in Las Vegas.

This new transportation is going to be built around a 10-mile long-tunnel system that is going to go from the McCarran airport to the Fremont Street experience with stops along all the major resorts along the strip.

The Boring Company suggested it build the network out of the existing Loop system at the convention center, and they have already been approved for expansions to the two neighboring casinos.

Today, the Las Vegas City Council unanimously voted to approve the citywide expansion.

Bloomberg reported today:

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council voted unanimously to advance plans to dramatically expand Musk’s Loop project from a convention center transit system to a citywide network that would include hotels and, one day, potentially even the airport.

Here’s a map of the planned Boring Company Loop:

During the presentation for approval, Boring Company president Steve Davis said that no public money is going to be used to finance the project.

Instead, the company will cover the cost of the main tunnels, and the casinos are going to pay for the stations and tunnels that extend from the main tunnels.

While the approval by the city council was an important step, there are still more approvals needed in the coming months as the company submits more detailed plans.

However, it is starting to look likely that Las Vegas is going to be the first city to get a full-scale Loop.

We recently learned that the Boring Company is also going to Austin and recently took over a large industrial space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.