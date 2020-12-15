Tesla launches new solar panel system size options

Tesla has launched new size options for its rooftop solar panel system, doubling the number of options for homeowners looking to go solar.

Over the last year, Tesla has made some massive changes to its solar panel price structure and overall offering after introducing a new more efficient solar panel.

One of the main changes was to limit the different options for the size of the systems to just four options:

4 kW

8 kW

12 kW

16 kW

With only a few options, Tesla was able to streamline its offering and lower the price to the lowest per kW for residential solar in the US.

However, Tesla is now updating its solar offering to add more options:

Tesla 4.08 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 6.12 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 8.16 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 10.2 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 12.24 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 14.28 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 16.32 kW Solar Panel System

Tesla 18.36 kW Solar Panel System

Note that the price and availability can vary depending on your market.

The prices appear to have remained proportional with the new size options released today.

Tesla’s new pricing structure have started to turn things around for the automaker’s solar business.

Solar deployment has been falling consistently following the acquisition of SolarCity, and Tesla went from a record low of just 27 MW of solar deployment in Q2 2020 to 57 MW last quarter.

More recently, Tesla made a new push toward residential solar ahead of the federal tax credit going down in the US.

If you want to buy a new Tesla solar panel installation for your house, you can use our code (frederic5610) for a $100 award after activation of the system.

However, we suggest getting quotes from more than one installer to make sure you get the best energy solution for your place. UnderstandSolar is a great free service to link you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates for free.

Tesla also now offers price matching for solar panels, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.