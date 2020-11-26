Watch Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta yield for pedestrian in intersection that would give some humans pause

Tesla is currently improving on its Full Self-Driving Beta software with new updates and we are catching glimpses of what it can do in the early access program.

Now we see a quick new video of the Tesla FSD Beta yielding for a pedestrian in an intersection that would give some humans pause.

Last month, Tesla started to release its first Full Self-Driving Beta software update to a limited group of owners to test the feature.

Over the last few weeks, the automaker has been releasing software updates to the new feature with bug fixes and new capabilities based on the feedback of the early beta testers.

These improvements are expected to lead to a wider release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta software, which enables Tesla’s Navigation on Autopilot feature to drive autonomously on city streets with driver supervision, in December, according to CEO Elon Musk.

In the meantime, we rely on videos from owners in the limited release early access program to see how the beta is performing.

In a new video from Chuck Cook, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta is navigating a strange intersection with a stop and a yield on the other side.

Right as the vehicle entered the intersection, a pedestrian showed up on the other side and it looks like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta yeild for them from the other side:

This intersection would give plenty of human drivers a pause and it looks like Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta was able to handle nicely.

However, there weren’t any other vehicles going through the intersection, which would have increase the complexity of navigating it.

On top of the US market, Musk also recently said that Tesla will next release the FSD Beta update to Canada and Norway.

This week, the CEO added that the first release in Canada could happen in December.

