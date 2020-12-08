Quick Charge Podcast: December 8, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel on QuantumScape’s new fast-charging battery: It’s a ‘major breakthrough’
- Tesla’s sales surge to record high in China
- Denmark, Norway to build world’s largest green hydrogen ferry
- EGEB: Ireland is converting old phone boxes into EV chargers
- Monarch unveils game-changing new smart electric tractor, driver optional
- Tesla (TSLA) announces $5 billion capital raise at insane stock price
- Tesla is ordered to stop tree-clearing expansion at Giga Berlin over hibernating snakes
- Lexus teases electric SUV powered by new drivetrain technology
