Tesla’s sales surge to record high in China

Tesla’s sales have surged to a new record high of more than 21,000 vehicles in China, according to a new report from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) announced that Tesla sold 21,604 made-in-China Model 3 cars last month.

That’s a massive month-to-month and year-over-year increase.

As we previously reported, Tesla’s production at Gigafactory Shanghai surged in October to more than 20,000 vehicles for the first time and enabled Tesla to start exporting made-in-China vehicles to Europe.

However, in terms of deliveries, Tesla has been maintaining between 10,000 and 12,000 Model 3 deliveries in the country per month throughout the year.

Year-over-year, it represents a 78% increase in deliveries for Tesla in China.

The Model 3 is still performing well in China and was the second best-selling EV in the country, behind the $5,000 Hongguang Mini.

Electrek’s Take

When we learned that Tesla’s production exceeded 20,000 units per month now and they started exporting vehicles, it appeared that Tesla couldn’t handle the new volume domestically in China, hence the exports,.

But now Tesla is proving this wrong with more than 21,000 Model 3 deliveries in November, according to CPCA.

This is impressive.

On top of it, I thought that Tesla’s Model 3 sales could slow down ahead of the imminent launch of the Model Y in China, but now it’s clear that’s not the case.

Never underestimate the strength of the Chinese market.

It’s going to be very exciting to see Tesla’s performance in China during the second half of 2021 when Tesla has ramped up production of the Model Y, and it’s producing both Model 3 and Model Y at full speed in Gigafactory Shanghai.

