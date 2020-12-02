Quick Charge Podcast: December 2, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla’s demand forces LG Chem to more than double battery cell production
- Elon Musk is ‘extremely confident’ Tesla will release full autonomy in ‘some jurisdictions’ next year
- VW ID.3 completes 17,500-mile trip — showing what electric car charging infrastructure can enable
- Audi announces an acceleration of its electric vehicle investments to $12 billion through 2025
- Fiat, formerly headed by an EV detractor, says 60% of models will be ‘electrified’ in 2021
- 2021 Fiat 500e first drive — Could this Italian icon tempt you to go electric?
- EGEB: New Zealand government agencies now required to buy EVs
- Portland and Daimler team up for 5MW electric semi public charging ‘Island’
- Daymak unveils several high-end Canadian-made light EVs, e-bikes, UTVs, flying car
