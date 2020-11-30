Green Deals: Greenworks Pro 80V Electric Blower $174, more

Today only, Amazon offers the Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Electric Blower for $174.30 shipped. Regularly $225 or more, today’s deal is a rare discount on this model and a great to save if you’re already in Greenworks’ 80V ecosystem. With fall weather rapidly approaching, now is a great time to pick up a powerful blower like this to tackle all the leaves about to fall. Plus, you won’t have to deal with gas or oil again. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on additional Greenworks accessories, smart switches, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Another standout is the Greenworks 1700PSI 13A Electric Pressure Washer for $93.60. That’s down from the usual $130 price tag and the best price in months. If you’re still thinking about tackling some cleanup before winter really starts in earnest, consider picking up this electric pressure washer today. With 1700PSI and various connector tips, this model has enough features to tackle basic cleanings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is now discounting a selection of WeMo smart home accessories for Cyber Monday. Headlining is the WeMo Smart Dimmer Switch for $29.99 shipped. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and marks the very first time we’ve seen Belkin’s latest smart home accessory on sale. Delivering support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box, this dimmer switch makes it more affordable to bring overhead lighting into your smart home setup. On top of being able to change the brightness in a room, other notable features here include a Night Mode for low-light automations, as well as a design that pairs right to your Wi-Fi. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

