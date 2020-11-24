Green Deals: Snow Joe 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower $156, more

Amazon offers the Snow Joe 18-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower for $157.98 shipped. As a comparison, this model typically sells for upwards of $200 with today’s deal marking a price reduction of over 20%. Notable features here include an 18-inch snow blowing width that’s powered by a 15A motor. Great for small to medium driveways and sidewalks. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching closer to $200, the thermostat itself is down to $149 right now, with today’s offer saving you 40% and marking the best we’ve seen to date on the package. With winter weather on the horizon, adding the ecobee3 lite into your setup is a great way to enjoy Siri-enabled climate control. There’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of GE, Aeotec, and other Z-Wave smart home accessories starting at $30 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is a 2-pack of GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Dimmer Switches for $65.59. Down from $90, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount and marks a new all-time low. These are the second-generation dimmer switches with a new QuickFit design that makes in-wall installation a breeze. Each of the included switches will pair with a variety of smart home hubs like SmartThings or Ring and let you tie overhead lights into the rest of your setup. They also double as range extenders, as well. Over 415 customers have left as 4.3/5 star rating.

