Tesla to release new Full Self-Driving Beta update w/ ‘fundamental improvements,’ wider release could be coming soon

CEO Elon Musk announced Tesla is set to release a new Full Self-Driving Beta update with “fundamental improvements” and new functionality and that a wider release could be coming soon.

Last month, Tesla started to release its first Full Self-Driving Beta software update to a limited group of owners to test the feature.

Over the last few weeks, the automaker has been releasing software updates to the new feature with bug fixes and new capabilities based on the feedback of the early beta testers.

These improvements are expected to lead to a wider release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta software, which enables Tesla’s Navigation on Autopilot feature to drive autonomously on city streets with driver supervision, in December, according to Musk.

Now, the CEO teased a new update coming next week with “fundamental improvements”:

Next week’s release is special. Lot of fundamental improvements, both important bug fixes & entire new areas of functionality. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2020

Furthermore, Musk said the new update will also add “entire new areas of functionality” without specifying what those will be:

The CEO added that if the update works well in the limited beta release, Tesla will widen the release to more owners:

“If next week’s release looks good, we will widen beta.”

It’s unclear to what degree it will be widened.

Again, Musk has previously guided a wide release of the FSD beta update in the US in December.

The wider release in the US is important to Tesla financially for the end of the year since pushing the update to more owners is going to allow them to recognize more revenue from the sale of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) package.

The automaker is believed to have over $500 million of unrecognized revenue from selling FSD before the software was completely ready.

On top of the US market, Musk also recently said that Tesla will next release the FSD Beta update to Canada and Norway.

