Quick Charge Podcast: November 18, 2020

- Tesla (TSLA) surges to near-record high on mysterious new investor buying big
- Tesla (TSLA) gets boost from Morgan Stanley over eyeing revenue from software services
- Tesla (TSLA) starts hiring for its first full-scale battery cell factory
- Tesla ‘V11’ software update: Elon Musk teases ‘fire’ update with new surprise features and more
- Tesla is adding automatic payment at chargers to facilitate apartment charging and more
- California adds $1,500 incentive for new EVs, total state + fed incentives now up to $13.5K
- EGEB: Solar industry presents wish list to Joe Biden, Congress
- This is the EV part of the UK’s ‘green industrial revolution’ plan
- The UK’s new Green Industrial Revolution: the energy standouts
- Damon unveils two new electric motorcycles based on novel HyperDrive platform
