Energica’s fast electric motorcycles are about to get even quicker for the 2021 model line thanks to the new RS package being distributed across the lineup.

The Reparto Sportivo (RS) package comes to Energica’s electric motorcycles courtesy of the company’s developments for the MotoE racing series, of which Energica is the sole supplier of racing e-bikes.

With the new RS package being rolled out across the 2021 model line, Energica’s motorcycles will be able to pull off a 0-60 mph time of just 2.6 seconds.

For anyone keeping score at home, that’s really fast.

I’ve done 0-60 mph in 3 seconds on a Harley-Davidson LiveWire, and that was a force to behold. But Energica’s motors are around a third more powerful on paper, and those four-tenths of a second feel a lot different on the seat of your pants.

Anyone hoping to experience the new RS package will find it available by February 2021, though it isn’t clear if bikes sold previously will support an RS retrofit.

Energica currently offers three models: the 150 mph (241 km/h) racing Ego+, the 125 mph (201 km/h) streetfighter Eva Ribelle, and the 125 mph (201 km/h) retro-styled Eva EsseEsse9 (which just happens to be my favorite, if anyone was asking).

Energica has experienced a boom in sales this year, even despite a rocky start to the year when Italy was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company actually started the year strong, slingshotting into high pre-orders after debuting a new model line at the end of 2021 with around 60% more range. The larger battery packs were welcomed by the industry, but the quick growth of the company was thrown into limbo when Energica shut down production for a period last spring while the country was in lockdown.

Once the lockdown was lifted, Energica quickly returned to production and has since posted record sales numbers.

As Energica CEO Livia Cevolini explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“Despite the challenging period of time we’re witnessing, we’re extremely happy with the results obtained in recent months, that confirm our leadership in the industry. The lockdown due to COVID-19, which forced us to stop production for about a month, did not stop our growth, which exceeds that of the electric vehicle market. The MY2020 range continued to receive strongly positive feedback on the international scene and in the first eight months of the year, we received an order book whose countervalue more than doubled compared to our entire 2019 motorcycle sales. Energica production continues to accelerate. We have increased operational capacity by delivering over 78% of the order book. In addition, the sales network now has more than 70 dealers worldwide and has grown by 72% in the last 12 months.”

