Green Deals: RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower $79, more

Home Depot offers the RYOBI 18V Electric Leaf Blower for $79 shipped. This is the tool-only listing. That’s good for $20 off the regular price and a new all-time low on this Home Depot exclusive. Featuring “gas-like power”, you can count on over 150MPH speeds along with a variable speed trigger. It ships with a battery and charger. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 4,500 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon offers the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $112.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released last month. The latest version of Nest’s popular smart thermostat offers up an ultra-sleek design that’s smaller than the previous-generation. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of smart features to go around this time include automatic scheduling, remote control via the app or Google Assistant, along with alerts if something goes awry. At today’s price drop, this model is even more affordable than ever before and certainly worth a look today. It’s the #1 new release in its category at Amazon with a number of 4+ star reviews so far.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting various snow blowers. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Snow Joe 18-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower at $259.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for closer to $300. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen this year. This Sun Joe Snow Thrower weighs just 32-pounds and is powered by a 40V 4Ah electric motor. It features an instant-start design that doesn’t require any gas, oil or tune-ups. The rechargeable battery provides up to 50 minutes of run-time on a single charge. With winter weather upon us, now is a great time to ditch the old school snowblower for an all-electric model. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

