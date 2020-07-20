Elon Musk’s Boring Company confirms use of Tesla Model S, X, and 3 in new ‘Loop’

Elon Musk’s Boring Company has confirmed the use of Tesla Model S, Model X, and Model 3 in its upcoming new “Loop.”

With several projects getting closer to reality, the Boring Company’s vision is starting to become clearer.

Musk has admitted that he started the company “as a joke” before it actually became serious and secured some major transportation projects.

The goal was always to build tunnels, but the Boring Company changed its strategy a few times when it comes to the transportation system inside the tunnels.

Now with the Las Vegas conventional Center Loop on track to be completed in the next few months, The Boring Company has been releasing more details about what it has been calling a “Loop.”

The goal has been to use electric vehicles with autonomous capabilities enabling them to travel fast inside narrow tunnels.

For the Las Vegas project, it was already confirmed that they would use “Tesla vehicles,” but they never confirmed which ones or even if they would be existing Tesla vehicles or they are building a new vehicle especially for that purpose.

Now The Boring Company has updated its FAQ section on its website and released about information about the vehicles it plans to use in its “Loop”:

Loop is an all-electric, zero-emissions, high-speed underground public transportation system in which passengers are transported via compatible Autonomous Electric Vehicles (AEVs) at up to 150 miles per hour through Main Artery Tunnels between stations. AEVs are Tesla vehicles (Model S, 3, and X) that operate autonomously within the Loop system.

The startup has also released several new concept images of three different Boring Company station designs: surface stations, subsurface stations, and subsurface open-air stations.

Considering these concept images and the references to “Model S, 3, and X” are coming just as the company is working to complete the Las Vegas project, it’s likely going to be the system they plan to develop for this project.

The Boring Company is planning to complete the project by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

I am glad to finally see images of a full station, which hasn’t been clear until now.

As for the Tesla vehicles, that was to be expected, but there are still a few interesting questions.

For example, since those vehicles are going to be operating completely autonomously within the tunnels, should they even have a steering wheel?

Also, this might only be for the Las Vegas project.

We’ve heard from a San Bernardino County official last month that Tesla is making a 12-passenger electric van for the Boring Company’s project in the region — though Tesla never confirmed the news themselves.

