Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Home Depot offers the Snow Joe 21-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $299.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $450 price tag and regular $400 or more going rate. This model arrives with a 21-inch width, which is a nice size for basic cleanups, sidewalks, and smaller driveways. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on an $180 battery powered Electric lawnmower, smart dimmer switch kit, Segway scooters and bikes and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories..

Woot! an Amazon company is currently offering the Greenworks 14-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower with 4.0 AH Battery Included, model MO40B410 for $179.99 with free Prime Shipping. It is currently $242 at Amazon with 4/5 stars. This small lawn mower will take care of small and tricky lawns with ease and its 2-in-1 feature offers rear bagging and mulching capability for multiple use. The 14” deck is versatile and light weight with up to 34% of U.S. homes only need one charge to get the job done

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Typically selling for $165, today’s offer saves you 24%, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. If you’ve been looking to upgrade to whole-home smart lighting but don’t want to replace every individual light bulb, Lutron’s starter kit is the solution. It includes a pair of in-wall dimmer switches as well as two wireless remotes and a bridge to tie it all together. Alongside smartphone control, there’s also HomeKit support, as well as Alexa and Assistant integration. Over 845 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 28% off Segway electric scooters and bikes for kids. Free shipping is available for all with deals starting at $159.99. Our top pick is the Ninebot S Self-balancing Electric Transporter for $339.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $450. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. The Ninebot S electric scooter delivers up to 10MPH speeds and can support riders up to 220-pounds. You can count on 13.7-miles worth of range, making this a great option for cruising around the neighborhood. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.