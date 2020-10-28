Green Deals: Get a 16-pack of LED light bulbs for $14, more

Yankon Lighting via Amazon offers a 16-pack of A19 LED Light Bulbs for $13.99 Prime shipped. That’s as much as $4 off the regular going rate. Switching to LED light bulbs has a number of perks, including lower costs per month and longer lifespans. In fact, you can expect up to 11,000 hours of use per bulb. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot offers the Snow Joe 21-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower Kit for $299.99 shipped. That’s down from the original $450 price tag and regular $400 or more going rate. This model arrives with a 21-inch width, which is a nice size for basic cleanups, sidewalks, and smaller driveways. The great thing about this bundle is that you’ll receive two 4Ah batteries as well, which is a big benefit of this kit. You don’t want to get caught running out of juice midway through your snow blowing session, so having a pair of batteries on-hand is another bonus. You’ll also receive a dual battery charger, so you can power up both at the same time. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the LIFX Mini Dimmable White HomeKit-enabled Smart Bulb for $10.30 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches around $20 or more at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this smart bulb works with just about every major smart home platform for simple voice control across all your devices. You’ll find a natural, warm white color balance here and the ability to customize the brightness level to fit your mood. Plus, the best part is that no hub is required, making setup super simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

