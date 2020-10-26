Quick Charge Podcast: October 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla releases new Autopilot accident data report showing slight improvement
- Tesla ships out first 7,000 made-in-China Model 3 cars to Europe
- Tesla (TSLA) announces up to $12 billion investment for electric car and battery factories in just 2 years
- A new Tesla ‘big battery’ is being deployed to increase grid resilience in Santa Barbara county
- Elon Musk: Tesla’s next ‘killer product’ is Solar Roof
- GM says it will lead the electric revolution, but can we trust them?
- Arcimoto’s 3-wheeled electric fun-mobile is headed for mass production, residential delivery
- EGEB: South Australia runs on 100% solar for the first time
- Joe Biden says green energy will create ‘millions of jobs’
- Review: testing Pedego’s cheapest (in a good way!) electric bike ever
