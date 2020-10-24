Nireeka Prime Review: High-Powered Parade on Two Wheels

Nireeka made a big splash on the E-Bike scene with the launch of the Nireeka Prime. This carbon fiber, high powered, head turner is a parade on two wheels and a tank on the trails. Surprisingly, the bike is very customizable, giving you your option of components, electronics, and even color.

The Nireeka website is kind of like a car website, with a building tool for all the options and components you’d like on the bike. The particular bike is this review is pearlized red in color, rocking the upgraded Bafang Ultra 1000+W motor, the larger 840Wh battery, color display, carbon fiber fork, Shimano XT group set, big 203mm disc brakes, regular saddle, and tossed in a throttle, kickstand, smart taillight and fenders in too. This kind of customization is quite rare in the electric bike industry.

There are hundreds of E-bike companies that have literally no options for their bike. That’s not bad, per se, but it helps Nireeka stand out from the crowd (as if it didn’t already). With Nireeka giving so many, this is quite a welcome improvement to the overall experience.

Motor: Bafang 1000w mid drive

Battery: 48v 17.5ah (840wh)

Tires: 26×4 Kenda Gigas

Brakes: Shimano Deore Quad Piston Hydraulic 203mm Discs

Gearing: Shimano Deore XT 52-11 Tooth

Frame: Carbon Fiber

Weight: 62lbs (28.1kg)

62lbs (28.1kg) Extras: Optional fenders, smart tail-light, kickstand, front fork, 11 frame color choices, color display, carbon fiber accents, comfort saddle, throttle

Out of the Box

To my surprise, the bike ships mostly assembled and ready to rock. I didn’t get an empty frame and one big box of parts. Despite the girth of this monster, the bike is relatively svelte at 62lbs (28.1kg). With this kind of huge battery, motor and the size of the frame, I was expecting around 80lbs (36kg).

Off-Road

Riding off-road, the bike feels like a tank, in a very good way. The 1000w motor really made it easy to bound up hills and sort of ignore most any incline. Combined with the pedal power, this bike could climb pretty much anything with the right balance and traction. The insanely large rear cassette offers a 52 tooth ring in case you wanted to climb up the side of a building. Tight and technical riding isn’t really a strong suit, mostly because the bike is still big and heavy. But for fire roads this bike is right at home.

The carbon fiber frame is gorgeous, and the plush tires give it a measure of comfort as well. The frame is designed with a touch of flex in it, though Nireeka has a dual suspension bike called the homie if you want that feature for realz.

Battery Performance

The bike is a power hog, if you couldn’t guess from one look at it. That big motor will eat up the battery really quick, if you go all out. I’m guessing if you’re super careful, the bike might get about 30 miles (48km) of range on the lightest mode possible. If you’re blazing though at full blast, you might see 13 miles (21km) riding on the edge of your seat. The bike can hold a fair amount of battery inside the frame, but getting the battery in and out of the snug compartment was a pain but got easier with time.

Street Beauty

Riding in town, the bike is stunning. Perfectly polished pearlized paint makes for an easy cruise-in where ever you go. The stand-out frame and the beautiful paint makes it hard to pass by without taking a second or third look. And with this bike, it’s all about power and aesthetic. The futuristic frame, packed with a mega power option is pretty fun.

I got to flex my fiendishly evil laugh as I blasted the throttle and galloped the bike up impossible hills. On one occasion someone got out of their car to watch me do it another time. As a born ham, I exaggerated the minimal effort the second time around.

Premium Looks, Bargain Price

This bike really shines when the sun shines. A bright colorful bike that infects people with smiles. In 2020, we need more of that. Pricing starts at $2,499, before any upgrades or discounts. And for Electrek readers, we’ve got a coupon code where you can save on the purchase of your own Nireeka bike. (The promo code is “electrek” for a savings of $250 USD)

Before we wrap up, you should know that with the added accessories from Nireeka, it might lead you to believe that it’s a total commuter, or a svelte mountain bike. The Prime is neither of these things. In reality, the Nireeka Prime is an overpowered bikepath assault vehicle that can melt the eyes of passersby both old and young. If slowly cruising 5th avenue or roaring through the trails sounds like a winning combination to you, then give Nireeka a good look. Everyone else will.

