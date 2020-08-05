Yamaha recently announced its first ever full-suspension electric mountain bikes, each of which comes with a novel frame design.

While the rest of us are riding around here in 2020 on our plain ol’ not-split-in-half bike frames, Yamaha is coming at us straight out of the future with its Yamaha YDX Moro frame using a patent-pending new dual-twin frame design.

The dual-twin frame design features a split frame set up on both the top tube and the down tube.

The split top tube allows the saddle to rest lower by making more room for the rear shock. That offers a lower standover height at rest and helps get the saddle lower on tough, technical terrain where riders will be standing on the pedals, no saddle needed. The lower split portion also cradles the battery to better protect it from crashes and also makes it easier to remove the battery for charging off the bike.

When first announced, Yamaha showed us the goods but didn’t give us any pricing or spec details. Now the company is ready to spill the beans on all the juicy details.

Yamaha’s first full-suspension electric mountain bike is available in two models, the Desert Yellow YDX-MORO and the Blue/Nickel YDX-MORO Pro.

The former gets a price tag of $4,499 while the latter is a bit pricer at $5,499. The bikes share the same frame, dropper seat post, and 500Wh battery/motor setup, so the difference is in the specs.







Yamaha YDX-MORO and YDX-MORO Pro suspension

The more modestly-priced Yamaha YDX-MORO rides on a RockShox Revelation RC fork and Deluxe Select+ rear shock. The Pro model gets upgraded to the RockShox Yari RC fork and a Super Deluxe Select+ rear shock.

According to Yamaha:

Both incorporate RockShox’s updated DebonAir air spring and proven Motion Control damper with a total of 160 mm of travel. This combination maintains a higher ride height and smooth performance for ultimate confidence when riding steep and rough terrain.

Drivetrain components

The Yamaha YDX-MORO sports a Shimano SLX 11-speed package and gets rolling, thanks to a KMC e11 Turbo chain.

The fancier YDX-MORO Pro model gets upgraded to the performance Shimano setup, which offers an XT shifter, long-cage derailleur, and an 11-speed 11/46T cassette. It also gets one step further up the chain hierarchy with a KMC e11 Turbo EPT chain.

Both models share Yamaha’s latest mid-drive motor, the Yamaha PW-X2.

The PW-X2 mid-drive motor system uses a unique quad-sensor setup that detects pedal speed, pedal torque, bike speed, and incline angle to more precisely calculate the required pedal assist output.

New helical gears used in the PW-X2 apparently help reduce the noise of the motor, which is especially welcome in electric mountain bikes that operate far away from city noises that mask the sound of commuter e-bike motors.

Brakes

Both the Yamaha YDX-MORO and YDX-MORO Pro wear Magura MT30 hydraulic disc brakes clamping on 203mm Storm CL discs.

The YDX-MORO includes four-piston brakes up front and two piston brakes in the rear, while the YDX-MORO Pro does a bit better with the same four-piston brakes in both the front and rear.

Wheels and tires

Both of the bikes feature a tubeless compatible 27.5+ wheelset with 40mm-wide rims and plus-sized tires.

The Yamaha-designed 27.5+ alloy wheelset uses Boost hub spacing, which Yamaha claims will give a more direct chain line. The YDX-MORO Pro sports Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.8-inch tires both front and rear, while the YDX-MORO gets a CST BFT 27.5 x 2.8-inch tire up front and a CST Patrol 27.5 x 2.8-inch tire in back.

As Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager Drew Englemann explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

We couldn’t be more excited for people to experience how our new drive unit and new frame design work as-one. We’ve created a never-felt-before level of rider control and balance with our Dual-Twin frame design in perfect alignment with the powerful and easy functionality of the new PW-X2 drive unit. Yamaha has designed this bike to deliver on its promise to bring a new level of unified power and performance to all types of e-MTB trails, and with these quality components, we’re rounding out the package to make these YDX-MORO models an absolutely phenomenal ride.

