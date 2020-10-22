Tesla software leak reveals HEPA filter with Bioweapon Defense Mode coming to Model Y

A new Tesla software leak revealed that the automaker is planning to bring a HEPA filter, enabling Tesla’s Bioweapon Defense Mode, to Model Y.

With the Model X and later the Model S, Tesla has started to put massive HEPA-rated air filters inside its vehicles.

The idea is for Tesla to put efforts into developing a more powerful air filtering system in order to not only contribute to the reduction of local air pollution with electric vehicles but also to reduce the direct impact of air pollution on the occupants of its vehicles.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk credited Google co-founder Larry Page for turning him onto the idea.

The automaker claims that the filter in the Model X is about 10 times larger than a normal car filter, and it is “100 times more effective than premium automotive filters” as it removes “at least 99.97% of fine particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, as well as bacteria, viruses, pollen and mold spores.”

When it is operating at full blast, Tesla claims that it is powerful enough to protect against a bioweapon attack — hence the name of the mode.

Later, the filter was also introduced in Model S, but it was never introduced in Model 3 and Model Y.

Now, Tesla hacker “green” has found new indications in Tesla’s recent software update that the automaker is bringing the HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defense Mode to Model Y:

ModelY gets the 3rd row "flat fold". It also got HEPA filter and corresponding biohazard mode – this apparently is not planned for model3 at this time. Standard/Adaptive air suspension made reappearance on 3/Y so it's also certainly in the works. — green (@greentheonly) October 22, 2020

The Model 3 is apparently not getting the HEPA filter based on the software. Musk had previously said that Tesla didn’t have room for a bigger filter in Model 3.

The software also shows that the filter is going to enable the bioweapon defense mode in Model Y.

Green says that the software also shows air suspension in Model 3 and Model Y again, but we have seen that come several times in the software, and it has yet to come to market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.