The Bulgaria-based boutique electric vehicle builder Kinetik Automotive has just unveiled its impressive looking (and performing!) electric go-kart.

The Kinetik electric go-kart uses an entirely 3D-printed body.

Those wings don’t just add to the striking appearance, they’re actually functional due to the go-kart’s top speed of 96 km/h (60 mph). That speed puts this electric go-kart well ahead of some other smaller karts we’ve covered.

Powered by a 20 kW electric motor, the Kinetik electric go-kart produces 90 Nm of torque.

That’s enough to propel its 97 kg (214 lb) curb weight up to 90 km/h (56 mph) in just 3.9 seconds.

The 3.2 kWh battery pack is rated for 11 km (6.8 miles) of range at full attack, or more if you’re going easy on the pedal. But even at full power, that range is typically sufficient for a karting race.

And to get you back on the track for the next heat, Kinetik claims to offer 10-minute fast charging using a 15 kW charger.

I’m going to want to see that to believe it, but if true, that would certainly solve one of the major issues with electric racing go-karts, as no one wants to miss several races while charging up their battery for hours. [Update: Kinetik got in touch to let me know that not only are they serious about the 10 minute charging, but they are also working on a performance version that will cut that charge time in half.]

On top of simply raw power, the Kinetik electric go-kart also displays interesting design in both the hardware and software.

As the company explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“Rapid performance, however, isn’t the only cool thing about the Kinetik electric go-kart. The small team have used their extensive knowledge in the field of 3D printing to craft a futuristic design that looks like it has come from another planet. The user interface has also been developed in-house to provide drivers with real-time information such as vehicle status and telemetry. Moreover, running Kinetik Automotive’s proprietary software provides unmatched flexibility to tune the behavior of the vehicle in a matter of seconds. As a result, the go-kart can be adapted to the requirements of both novice and experienced pilots.”

Kinetik expects to begin production of the electric go-kart in Spring 2021 and will offer it with an MSRP of €11,900 (approximately US$14,000).

If you’ve got deep enough pockets (and perhaps a few changes of underwear for your first ride), pre-orders are already open on Kinetik’s site.

If that’s a little bit rich for your blood, perhaps you’d prefer a surprisingly affordable (yet surprisingly slower) Lamborghini-badged electric go-kart instead.

